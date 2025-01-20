REAL Madrid’s next superstar could be vannie Kaap. This after the Real Madrid Foundation Academy, in partnership with Generation Schools, established a football academy in Imhoff, Cape Town.

As part of its commitment to local sports, the Real Madrid Foundation Academy will offer a world-class football development programme for laaities, focusing on athletic, academic, and personal development. The Academy will host three elite teams competing in the 2025 Local Football Association (LFA) season, alongside additional developmental teams to cater to players of various skill levels. Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools says: “We are thrilled to welcome the Real Madrid Foundation to our Imhoff campus, and further sites across South Africa in the near future.

“This partnership represents a unique opportunity to blend the passion and discipline of football with the holistic, student-centred approach that Generation Schools is known for. We believe this will be a game-changer for youth sports in South Africa.” The academy will be led by Alberto Giménez, the Foundation’s Technical Director in South Africa. Giménez brings over 20 years of coaching experience and a UEFA Pro licence. A second academy is also set to open in Modderfontein, Johannesburg, in the second quarter of 2025.

Real and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos commented on the launch, saying: “We are delighted to bring the Real Madrid Foundation’s values and training philosophy to South Africa. “This initiative is about more than just football; it’s about using sport as a tool to foster education, integration, and social development. “We look forward to working closely with Generation Schools to create a nurturing environment for our young athletes.”