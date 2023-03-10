The wheels of justice is turning swiftly for a teacher’s assistant from Ottery who is accused of grooming and raping his 10-year-old pupil. Just five months after Ashton Fransman, 25, was busted by Grassy Park police, the investigation has been completed and he will stand trial at Wynberg Regional Court.

The arrest of the Kannemeyer Primary assistant sent shockwaves through the community after it was revealed that he had sexually groomed his young pupil via sexting and other means. AFFECTED: Kannemeyer Primary School in Grassy Park. He was busted in October and at the time, Grassy Park SAPS station commander Dawood Laing said the girl’s mother came to the police station and showed cops her cellphone which was filled with sexual messages, graphic images and videos sent between the suspect and her young daughter. As the girl is a minor and cannot legally consent to sex, Fransman was charged with rape.

Further investigation into his cellphone revealed that there were other victims. At his first court appearance, the State prosecutor explained that Fransman initially started following his 10-year-old victim on TikTok and three months later, cell numbers were exchanged. The State opposed his release on bail and said the chats became “more serious” on WhatsApp.

STILL IN CUSTODY: Ashton Fransman, 25, from Ottery. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that Fransman was employed as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. She claimed that the sexual assaults did not happen at the school but during the school holidays. During proceedings at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, the prosecutor told the court that the investigation had been completed and they were ready to proceed with the trial.

Fransman faces charges of sexual grooming, rape and possibly child porn. The matter has been postponed to March 30 for a regional court date while he remains in custody after his bail application was denied. Laing added: “We are happy with the progress of the case, and the officers who stepped up to assist the mother when she came in should be applauded for their efforts.