Gugulethu residents have been left confused and angry after finding dumped municipal bills on the side of the road. Residents say this could explain why some have not received municipal bills for a while now and have voiced concern on Facebook about what they say is a new trend in the area.

Thobeka Balintulo says: “On Tuesday afternoon I saw children playing with the letters addressed to ratepayers. “When I asked them, they said they picked the letters up from the green bins in NY1. “These letters were all addressed to houses on Steve Biko Drive, we tried to investigate.

“Some are for residents in Malunga Park and some from KwaKhikhi. “The question is how did they get into the bin and I have been wondering why we have not received bills from the municipality in a long time. This is really concerning.” Xolelwa Mamaya Mdlankomo expressed concern, saying the letters could be used by criminals to commit identity fraud.

“They have people’s information, I took them and didn’t know what to do with them.” Councillor Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, says he is not aware of the incident: “We are going to investigate and find out what really happened.” Meanwhile, South African Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger says it is illegal not to deliver mail.