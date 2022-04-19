Kraaifontein Rastas marched through the streets in protest following the murder of a well known mechanic in Scottsdene.

The victim, Michael Otto aka Rasta Choeper, a father of two, was shot and killed by two unknown men last Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says the matter is gang-related.

“Kraaifontein SAPS are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on 13 April at about 9.25pm in Bark Street, Watsonia Park, Kraaifontein, where a 36-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.

“According to reports, members received a complaint of a murder at the mentioned premises and on arrival at the scene, they found the deceased lying inside the yard with a gunshot wound to his head.

“The suspects are two unknown males, one was armed with a firearm.

“The motive is unknown at this stage. One arrest was made and the matter is being investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit. The investigation continues.”

HIGHLY UPSET: Rastas at Kraaifontein SAPS

A resident says Otto was killed on the bonnet of a car he had been working on.

On Thursday more than 100 Rastafarians marched to Kraaifontein SAPS to demand justice for Rasta Choeper.

One marcher said: “He was a good man who cared about people, he was teaching kids how to be a mechanic, it was his dream.”

His sister Avril Otto, 45, says: “People were jealous of him because he was a successful mechanic and he also sold herbs. He became a Rasta three years ago. Two weeks ago he mentioned that he felt people were going to shoot him but he didn’t give details.

“Now his sons of five and 14 will have to grow up without a father.”

