The work of acclaimed photojournalist and activist Rashid Lombard has found a new home at UWC.

The archival collection, which will offer expanded perspectives on the everyday cultural and political life of the Cape Flats, will consist of a vast photographic record of the area’s history from the 1960s onwards, as well as documentation of the history of jazz in South Africa.

The archive contains more than 500 000 film negatives, alongside a large stockpile of video and audio recordings, as well as posters and other documents.

Since the 1980s, Lombard 70, has recorded the often-unseen facets of South African life. Notably, he worked for the likes of international broadcasters like the BBC, NBC and AFP, as well as progressive local publications like Grassroots and South, photographing the turmoil of apartheid-era South Africa and the raging anti-apartheid Struggle.

In post-apartheid South Africa, he brought his love of both photography and jazz to bear on the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), which he was instrumental in launching.

In 2020 he received the National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his work in developing and marketing the jazz festival as it grew in international repute.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, likened Lombard’s work to that of a historian.

“We are in a position here where we can tell the story from the vantage point of the lion,” Mthethwa said.

Lombard said the process took seven years, from when he began to wonder what would happen to his work after his passing.

He said students and researchers, but especially the youth, will now have access to his work, in telling important South African stories.

“It is said that a picture tells a thousand words, but 500 000 negatives tells a library of stories,” he said.

[email protected]