Three alleged skollies were handed hefty sentences for the rape and kidnapping of a gay man in the Worcester Regional Court on Tuesday. Police say in August 2017, the then-23-year-old victim was sitting around a fire with two friends, when the accused jumped a fence, grabbed him and dragged him to a building in Ceres.

They assaulted the victim and took turns raping him. He was held in the building for hours and the perpetrators refused to let him go. At about 2.30am, he escaped and sought help.

“Four days later, three suspects who allegedly belonged to the Ford Boys gang were arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping,” said police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala. The victim testified in camera to protect his identity. Gwala said Peter-Adams and Rodney Beukes were both sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape and kidnapping.

Austin Fritz was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in terms of Section 77 of the Child Justice Act. Gwala said Saps management in the Western Cape applauded Detective sergeant Anthony John van Rooy of the Ceres family violence child protection sexual offences unit for his exceptional investigative skills in this case. “Saps strongly condemns homophobic attacks and any perpetrator of such crimes will face the full might of the law. We hope this harsh sentence sends a strong message that such gruesome acts will not be tolerated in our communities.”