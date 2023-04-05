A Heideveld family is living in fear after a man accused of raping a six-year-old girl returned to harass the family after being granted bail. Just months after the alleged rapist, who is the girl’s uncle, was moered by residents in Elsa Court, he has returned to the scene of the crime.

Chaos broke out in the council court in January after it was revealed that the young girl, who is in foster care, had confided in her aunt, who is also the suspect’s sister. The shocking incident saw angry residents stand in line to beat the 33-year-old uncle, using sjambokke, broken glass bottles and belts. The hartseer aunt said the girl and her three sisters were being cared for by her mother who had since passed away.

WORRY: The aunt at the council flat. As the girls were due to be placed in foster care, the aunt moved into the council flat to help look after them. She says on arrival, she had an argument with her druggie brother after he had stolen some of her items and she threw him out. It was then that the child opened up about her ordeal.

A case was registered after medical tests confirmed the girl had been raped. The aunt says they got a skrik last week when residents reported spotting the rape suspect in the area. “We had no idea he got bail. He sent one of his skarreller friends here to ask for a bag of his clothes and tools which I gave.

“Then the next day he wanted porridge and I said no. “One night I was asleep with the girls when he climbed to the top storey window and apparently wanted a blanket,” says the aunt. LIVING IN FEAR: The six-year-old meisie and her family in Heideveld. “I went to Wynberg Court and they told me he got bail and his conditions say he must stay in Beacon Valley but he keeps coming here.

“He is harassing us and I am scared for the girls. “The six-year-old is trying to recover. I told the detective but he never came out.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms the aunt informed the detective of the harassment.

“Interim arrangements are in place between the complainant and the investigating officer,” he says. “This office confirms that the investigating officer had no response from the complainant since then. “The complainant is encouraged to register a criminal case if she is of the opinion that the suspect is causing her to feel unsafe.”