A Sheihk from Seawinds has lost his appeal at the Western Cape High Court after being sentenced to life in the mang for raping a teen boy in mosque. Convicted child rapist Sheikh Moegamat Faizel Suleiman approached the court to overturn the conviction and sentence handed down at the Wynberg Regional Court for his sex crimes dating back to 2019.

The former teacher at the Ansaaru Rahman Muslim Youth madressa made headlines three years ago, when the family of a 14-year-old boy opened up about the sex attacks which took place during Ramadaan. According to the judgement handed down by Judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood, Suleiman was found guilty on two counts of sexually assaulting the 14-year-old before raping him, and a fourth charge of attempted rape of another boy months later while out on bail. The court documents revealed that Suleiman approached the first teen while he and a group of youngsters were sleeping at the mosque in the days leading up to Eid ul Fitr.

He told the teen on various occasions that he needed to “sleep by him” and in the first two incidents, he had waited until everyone fell asleep before sexually assaulting the child. During the third incident, he penetrated the boy, who pushed him away and went to cry in a corner at the mosque. SCENE: Ansaaru Rahman madressa The traumatised teen then ran home and told his shocked oupa, who took the child to his mother.

The mother sent Suleiman texts the next day to question him and he admitted and apologised, claiming he was raped when he was 11 years old. “I know I touched his bum… when I told him turn to the other side. I just ask maaf [forgiveness] for all the inconvenience and the pain and sorrow I have caused you and your family,” the sheikh wrote in a text. In his appeal, Suleiman claimed that the incidents were highly improbable as people had slept in close proximity to each other in the mosque.

He also raised issues on the medical reports after a nurse testified that there were no visible injuries to the child. But, Judge Mangcu-Lockwood said the absence of an injury did not mean the child hadn’t been raped, and also had harsh words for Suleiman for violating his bail conditions by returning to the mosque just months later, where he was arrested again after he tried to rape a 12-year-old boy. She said Suleiman had no remorse for his actions, was not a candidate for rehabilitation, and she could find no error in the conviction and the sentence handed down to him.