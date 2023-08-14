An alleged rapist accused of attacking two females in Lotus River and raping a 16-year-old meisie has been denied bail at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. After spending a month in the mang, Alfredo Addendorff was told that he will stay locked up for the duration of his trial after he was positively identified by two different victims during identity parades.

The 28-year-old man from New Horizons was busted by Grassy Park SAPS station commander Dawood Laing in July, after the two attacks sparked panic in the precinct. In the first incident shortly before 7am on July 3, the suspect allegedly pulled up at a bus stop on 5th Avenue while driving a grey Opel Corsa and grabbed a 23-year-old woman and tried to force her into his car. SITE: A vrou fought off suspect at bus stop. Filr photo The brave vrou fought him off as motorists drove past the scene but failed to help her.

Later that day, the same man allegedly held up a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint and forced her into his vehicle. The police were called and discovered that she had also been raped. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Laing said the docket returned to Grassy Park SAPS and they were told that Addendorff’s bail had been denied due to the merits of the case.

“We are happy that his bail has been denied and he was positively identified by both victims during an ID parade,” the top cop added. “This was due to the merits of the case and the fact that both attacks happened in one day. “In many cases, the suspects still get bail because they have a fixed address and a job, but thankfully he is remanded in custody.

“The thing is, we don’t know how many times before this has happened and it’s just that this time he got caught, so we believe he is a danger to all women and girls.” The ‘kidnapper’s’ Opel Corsa. Laing and his officers have vowed to ensure the arrests of all transgressors. “In many cases, they [victims] don’t speak up or are pressured to drop the charges,” he said.