Police have arrested a pastor after he allegedly raped three little girls in his church. Angry Khayelitsha residents tore down the shack that housed the church where the children are believed to have been attacked last week.

It is believed that a 10-year-old girl and her friends, both aged seven, were raped by the suspect in January. He allegedly threatened to kill them if they talked about the act to anyone, reports the Weekend Argus. Relatives say the girls had been tied up and raped in full view of each other until the truth came out on March 4.

One of their mothers said: “He lured the children with money. When they got to the suspect’s establishment, he then sealed their mouths and tied their hands with tape. “He raped them one by one; as they each watched and when he was done, he warned them that if they told anyone, he would kill them.” SKOK: Ma relieves the secret the laaities were forced to keep. Picture: File The 32-year-old ma said she found out about the alleged rapes when she walked in on the children fighting over food.

“My eldest daughter had a fight with the 10-year-old victim and my seven-year-old intervened. “Out of anger, the 10-year-old victim said she was going to tell their parents about what happened to them. “I walked in [during] the fight and I asked her what she was talking about [and the truth came out]; I have not been OK since.

“Every time I think about it, I end up downing a bottle of alcohol. That man destroyed the children.” The distraught woman told the Weekend Argus that she alerted her neighbours. “The angry residents destroyed the church while we went to the police station and hospital after we told them about what happened to the girls,” she explained.

“The police picked him up and took him away from the area, and we are not sure if he appeared in court as we are still waiting for the detective to give us feedback.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that the suspect was arrested and appeared in court facing rape charges. The latest crime statistics showed that more than 5 900 people were raped in South Africa between October and December.