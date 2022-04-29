A 79-year-old oupa accused of raping and sexually grooming a 12-year-old girl has been released on R5000 bail and sent to live in Brackenfell during his trial.

The painter from Redelinghuys, who may not be named, returned to the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court this week after being busted earlier this month when the girl was questioned by cops.

But community leaders say the courts have put Brackenfell girls in danger.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the suspect faces various charges including rape, sexual assault and grooming of a child.

ANGRY: Billy Claasen

“He has been granted bail of R5000 by the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court.

“Conditions attached to the bail include that the accused must not be in contact with any state witness, must reside in Brackenfell and must not enter the area of Redelinghuys.

“He may not enter Piketberg unless for court appearances and is placed under 24-hour house arrest and correctional supervision. His case has been postponed to 24 May,” said Ntabazalila.

Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation says: “He will now be living by his daughter in Brackenfell. We feel his family cannot control him and all they have done is put the girls in Brackenfell in danger.

“We are also upset that he cannot be named and it always happens like this where the perpetrators are white or have money. If he was a black man they would have named him.”

