The Piketberg Magistrates’ Court is set to rule on the bail application of an elderly artist accused of raping and grooming a 12-year-old girl, using food and money.

The 79-year-old man from Redelinghuys, who may not be named, faces a string of charges after the child opened up about how she was lured to his home.

Last week, Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation revealed that residents of the farm dorpie called him in distress after a group of children revealed that the meisie was raped inside the man’s home.

The girl denied the claims but later opened up to cops about what had been happening.

“It is believed that the hungry children had stolen guavas from his trees and he allegedly later lured them with food and then exploited them.

In a shocking twist, Claasen has revealed that some in the community have taken to victim shaming the meisie.

“We are of the view that the man should remain behind bars because his family cannot look after him and therefore will have no control over him,” says Claasen.

“We will monitor this situation and are aware of certain leaders in Redelinghuys who speak in a very degrading manner about the young victim.

“We will not hesitate to open a case if it seems that certain people are trying to influence the child or her poor family.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says: “The case against the man charged with sexual assault, rape and grooming of a 12 year old has been rolled over to [Tuesday] for bail judgement.”

