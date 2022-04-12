A renowned Cape Town musician accused of raping a former student appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday.

The 49-year-old was set to enter a plea for his trial to commence but the case was postponed to 25 July, again for plea and trial.

The former Cape Music Institute director is facing two charges of rape and sexual assault of a student who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incidents in 2013.

It is alleged the abuse continued until the victim was 20. The accused was a family friend and the victim’s father said his son often drove with the maestro to school.

The suspect made headlines when he was arrested in June 2020 at his Kuils River home.

While the media waited in the courtroom for the accused to appear, they were later informed that he had already appeared and that the matter had been postponed.

No reason was given for the postponement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed: “A Cape Town jazz musician appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court this morning.

“He is charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.”

The name of the maestro, who used to run a music school, may not be published after an order was made by the court.

He is out on R1 000 bail.

During his bail proceedings, he stated that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges.

