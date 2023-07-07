An alleged rapist accused of kidnapping two women in Lotus River and raping a 16-year-old meisie has been sent to Pollsmoor Prison. Police say the 28-year-old man, who may not yet be identified, confessed his crimes shortly before appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The man from New Horizons was busted by Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing on Monday, after the two attacks sparked panic in the precinct. In the first incident shortly before 7am, the suspect pulled up at a bus stop on 5th Avenue in a grey Opel Corsa and grabbed a 23-year-old woman and tried to force her in his car. USED: The suspect’s Opel Corsa The brave vrou fought him off as motorists passed by but failed to help her. She managed to escape by wriggling out of her clothing.

Later, the same man allegedly held up a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint and forced her into his car. After her ordeal, the police were called and were told that she had also been raped. The suspect was arrested by Laing, who recognised his car from a description provided by the first victim.

While being questioned, Laing says the suspect claimed he had consensual sex with the teen. “He came out with this version when it was put to him that there is footage which proves he took the girl, then he claimed it was consensual. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, we cannot reveal anything more at this stage,” he adds. During court proceedings, gasps were heard as the State prosecutor read out the details of the charges.

In the first case, he explained that the suspect was charged with attempted kidnapping. In the second, he faces charges of kidnapping, assault and rape for the attack on the teen. “This is a Schedule 6 matter and the State will be opposing his release on bail. The assault charge is due to the complainant being hit with fists in the face as she tried to flee,” the prosecutor said. “She had positively identified the accused and I can confirm that in both cases, the complainants do not know the accused.”