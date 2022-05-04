A 23-year-old serial rapist has been sentenced to three life terms in jail after also stabbing one of his victims in the head with scissors in an attempt to kill her. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said Mzwanele Thando Hohlo was sentenced in the Wynberg Sexual Offences Court last Tuesday, reports IOL.

Gwala said in 2018, a former investigating officer, Captain Herman Hanekom from Nyanga SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit made a connection in reported cases from the Philippi East precinct in which Hohlo used the same modus operandi. Hanekom collected exhibits on similar cases and sent all the evidence to the SAPS forensic science laboratory for DNA analysis. “The results revealed that all the cases were linked to a case opened in 2017 at Langa SAPS against Mzwanele Hohlo,” Gwala said.

Upon follow-up, Hohlo could not be found at his address, but the investigating officer located his mother at Willowvale in the Eastern Cape who confirmed his date of birth. Photographs of Hohlo and his ID number were circulated as police set about searching for him. He was finally located and arrested after his girlfriend laid charges of assault against him in 2019.