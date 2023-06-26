A Kraaifontein man has arrested for allegedly killing his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleepover. It has also been revealed that the suspect is a convicted rapist.

Danielle Jamneck died on June 15 at his friend’s home in Peerless Park North. Arthur Wheeler, 47, made his first appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he faced a charge of murder, reports the Weekend Argus. The State told the court that Wheeler was jailed in 2005 for raping a woman. He indicated he would be applying for Legal Aid.

MURDER SCENE: Peerless Park North house The State said Danielle was sleeping in the same bed as Wheeler. “The son was sleeping in a separate bed. The accused said when he woke up, he found that the deceased was not breathing and called for help,” it stated. “The deceased had nail marks on his neck and the State will be opposing bail and the accused has a previous conviction of rape.”

Wheeler admitted that the boy was sleeping next to him. The case has been postponed to June 28 for a formal bail application. Wheeler’s landlady, who didn’t want to be identified, said he and his 12-year-old son had been living in her two-bedroomed separate entrance since February.