A man has been sentenced to life in the mang after he was found guilty of raping his foster daughter for 10 years. The 62-year-old man, who may not be named to protect the victim, was sentenced at the Khayelitsha Regional Court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the girl was one of five foster children cared for by the perpetrator and his wife. “The victim told the court that she and her siblings would sit on the floor to watch TV and the accused would sit on the couch, and he would insert his toe into her private parts,” he said. “The accused worked the night shift at a local garage and his wife worked during the day.”

NPA SPOKESMAN: Ntabazalila. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Prosecutor Ilana Bester told the court: “At the age of 11, he instructed her to get into his bed and have sex with her. She testified that the only time she would get a ‘break’ was when family members of the accused from the Eastern Cape visited.” The victim told her foster mother and community members of her ordeal. But instead of reporting the incidents to the police, meetings were held at their home where she was promised the rapes would stop, that the accused was sorry, and that she must not tell anyone, or the Department of Social Development would take her away.

“The rapes happened three to four times per week, and she also had to cook for the accused. She felt nobody believed her and out of fear she just did as she was told,” Bester added. Things came to a head when her foster father accused a school transport driver of having sex with the then 17-year-old girl. A social worker was allocated to the teen and the foster parents were finally arrested. The wife was charged with failure to report a sexual assault against a child.