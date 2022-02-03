The Brackenfell police officer accused of raping a woman who he was supposed to rescue from her abusive boyfriend has been granted bail.

Yesterday Bulelani Mphoki, 46, appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court where he was set free on R2000 bail.

The 26-year-old woman went to report a domestic violence case at the Brackenfell cop shop on 9 January.

But her case was not attended to and she was instead taken back home to Everite Hostels in Brackenfell.

She called the police again and Mphoki was one of the officers who came out.

He took his partner back to the cop shop and then said he wanted to check something out with the victim.

He allegedly raped her and then tried to get rid of the DNA by wiping off his sperm with official documents.

Yesterday the court heard that Mphoki is a family man who resides in Blue Downs.

Guma read an affidavit from the defendant, stating: “I’m married and have five dependants. I have a medical condition and if I stay any longer in custody, it might become worse.”

Mphoki said he is not a flight risk and promised not to interfere with the witnesses and the victim.

Guma stated that the victim is thinking about withdrawing the case: “It would not make sense to keep my client in jail any longer if the case is withdrawn.”

He said Mphoki could only afford R1000 for bail but state prosecutor Elton Marthinus raised it to R2000, due to the seriousness of the matter.

Magistrate Chris van Schalkwyk agreed and set bail for that amount and postponed the case for further investigation to 30 March.

