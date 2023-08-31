The Lentegeur cop who is accused of raping his girlfriend’s teenage daughter was released on R3 000 bail on Wednesday. Warrant officer Andre van Heerden, 56, appeared in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, where he face charges of raping a minor and sexual assault.

Van Heerden allegedly drugged and raped his former partner’s child over a period of two years. In court, the State prosecutor read out an affidavit from the investigating officer, Ronald Davies from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate IPID , on the victim’s account. “He would give the 14-year-old and her friend alcohol and dagga,” the statement read.

“When the victim woke up she was in his bed with her panty full of blood while his pants were down. “She then told her friend, ‘Look what Uncle Andre did’. It continued on a regular basis. “When she visited his home he had vaginal and anal sex without her consent,” the court heard.

RELEASED: Warrant officer Andre van Heerden, 56. Picture supplied The attacks only came to an end when Van Heerden’s girlfriend overheard him tell the victim on the phone, “Do you drink the tablets, do you want to get pregnant?” Charges of child pornography will also be added, Davies indicated. On Wednesday, an expressionless Van Heerden held a Bible in his hands while sitting in the dock.

His attorney, Mr. Brown, continued to plead Van Heerden’s innocence, pointing out that he is a father who must support his family. “The State must prove that he will not evade his trial and flee. He might lose his job if he is still incarcerated. He is respected in the community,” the lawyer added. Van Heerden was then released on R3000 bail with strict conditions that he should move out of Mitchells Plain and not make contact with any witnesses.