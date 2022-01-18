The Brackenfell cop who allegedly raped a woman who he was supposed to rescue from an abusive boyfriend didn’t make it to court on Monday.

When the Daily Voice arrived at the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court, it was revealed that the suspect fell ill while in police custody on Sunday night.

It is unclear what the nature of his illness is but he is in hospital and is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Grace Langa confirmed: “The accused was admitted to hospital and the matter was postponed to Thursday for the accused to appear.”

The officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who had been in an altercation with her boyfriend.

The incident happened on 9 January.

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Andiswa Madikazi said the woman had gone to the Brackenfell Police Station to open a case of assault against her berk, but was not assisted.

She went back to her boyfriend and later again called cops for help.

“The police officer arrived at the place where she made the call from and after having assessed the situation, the officer offered that he would take her to a safer location.

“Instead of driving to a safe location the officer drove to a different location where he raped her and then threatened to kill her if she goes to the public about it or reports him.”

Madikazi adds: “We will fight until justice for this young girl is served.”

[email protected]