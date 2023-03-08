A Limpopo policewoman accused of raping and sexually grooming her own son was denied bail in the Vaalbank Magistrate’s Court. The accused, who appeared on Monday, is facing charges of raping a minor, sexual grooming of a child, and creating and distributing child pornography using her 10-year-old son.

The officer’s image went viral earlier this year when a video clip of her allegedly having sex with her under-age son surfaced on social media. Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused officer was denied bail on the grounds that she did not have a fixed address and had interfered with witnesses, reports IOL. The 40-year-old constable was arrested after the video surfaced on social media. The video sparked outrage on social media as South Africans called on the SAPS to call to order one of their own.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had earlier condemned the cop’s actions saying it was “beyond comprehension”. "The victim has been removed to a place of safety and is receiving counselling. “When you are told that a member of the SAPS has been arrested, it is one of the most painful things. But to do this one is even beyond comprehension,” he added.