The Brackenfell cop, who allegedly raped a woman he was supposed to rescue from her abusive boyfriend, has been arrested.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokeswoman Grace Langa says the cop was out of the province when the victim opened the case.

She says: “The rape accused was arrested today (Friday) and investigators processed him.

“We could not arrest him (sooner) because he was out of the Western Cape and he returned this morning and found the investigators waiting for him.”

Cape Metro Economic Freedom Fighters spokeswoman Andiswa Madikazi said the cop had promised to take the 26-year-old victim to a safe location on Sunday.

“The young girl went to the Brackenfell police station to open a case of assault against her boyfriend and when she arrived at the police station she never received attention nor assistance,” says Madikazi.

“Due to the failure of the police she went back to her abusive partner… the situation was becoming unbearable and overwhelming for her.

“The police officer arrived at the place where she made the call from and after having assessed the situation the officer offered to take her to a safer location. Instead of driving to a safe location the officer drove to a different location where he raped her and then threatened to kill her if she goes to the public about it or reports him.”

Madikazi adds that the EFF will not let this crime go unchallenged.

“We will fight until justice for this young girl is served.”

