A mother has been left traumatised after she walked in on a family friend allegedly raping her teenage daughter. Olwethu Mganisa had allegedly been raping the girl for more than a year before the girl’s mom caught him.

A relative says: “He was living with them. “The mom works shifts and on the day she found out about this, she was at work and then returned home around 3am. “When she went into the house, that dog was on top of the child – 15 years old – and he was raping her.

“Apparently this was not the first time that this happened. It has been happening for over a year.” The relative explains that the girl was scared to talk about the rape because the suspect threatened her. “He said he would kill her if she said anything to anyone. She kept that traumatic experience as a secret, until that day.”

Mganisa fled the Kuyasa home but was caught on Thursday. “He still had the audacity to threaten the mom and her children. The children were scared to see him on the road as he said he would kill everyone. “He was eventually caught on Thursday and he made his first appearance [in court],” the relative said.

Harare SAPS spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi confirmed the arrest. “This office confirms that police arrested a 31-year-old suspect after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at Gushindoda informal settlement in Kuyasa. The incident allegedly occurred on 20 November at about 3.10am. “He was arrested on 1 December and appeared in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He was charged for rape.”