A 69-year-old rapist from Du Noon has been sentenced to life in jail by the Cape Town Regional Court for the repeated rape and sexual grooming of a little girl for over nine years. The rapist cannot be named as his partner was the nanny of the victim.

Sexual offences Prosecutor Ruwayda Badrudeen told the court from 2012 until 2014, the man’s partner was the victim’s nanny and at times the girl would sleep over at their place. Badrudeen said the man was also close to the victim’s family and a fellow church member. The court heard the rape incidents started when the child was only five years old and continued until she was 12.

The man would groom her by giving her money for school, giving her food, buying her data and allowing her to watch DStv. While watching TV, he would sexually abuse the child. Badrudeen told the court the man was not a first-time offender, as he was convicted and sentenced to five years in the mang, suspended for five years, for a sexual assault committed in March 2016.

He continued with the rapes until he was arrested for the matter in 2020. A victim impact statement said the child feared her rapist as he has a short temper, and she was worried that people would not believe her if she reported the rapes. The victim was raised by her aunt and is still living with her unemployed aunt and siblings.