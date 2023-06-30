The murder of a young Hermanus girl, whose body was found in a plastic bag, has resulted in xenophobic attacks in the area as the police arrested a foreign national. Residents of the dorp were baying for the blood of all foreigners residing in Zwelihle on Thursday, following the gruesome find, reports the Cape Argus.

The body of the unknown girl, estimated to be about 14 years old, was found in a plastic sakkie on Tuesday morning by a passer-by. Overstrand Deputy Mayor Lindile Ntsabo said: “On Wednesday around 8.30am, I received a call that there was a body found by people going to work, so we activated the police and ambulances. HERMANUS POLICE: Photographer Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) “It was discovered it was a child who was dumped, it is alleged that she was raped.

“Later that day, with the use of CCTV cameras, it was discovered by the police one of the vehicles that were in the vicinity was that of the suspect. “He was taken in for questioning to determine if he is really the perpetrator. “Around 9pm, a group of young people decided to gather in front of the man’s house and they decided to burn the house, which the man is renting.”

ZWELIHLE COMMUNITY: Burn the house Photographer Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Thursday morning, a group of youngsters gathered in protest about the murder, Ntsabo added. “The young kids took to the streets to say enough is enough. It was difficult to control them because there is no system to deal with them,” he said. “They demanded that all foreigners must vacate houses in the community and I advised that we have a general public meeting.

ANGRY: Zwelihle community. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) “The people also demanded that the police release the suspect to them, but I explained that the law doesn’t allow us to do that.” When the Cape Argus arrived in Zwelihle, residents were standing around a police van listening to Ntsabo, before they begun burning tyres and marching through the township. Khuthala Mgwebi said: “The girl was mutilated and we suspect that she was raped because she was naked when she was found and that was done by a foreigner, a Malawian man.

“What makes residents angry is that the person taken in for questioning was at the scene and he asked if there were cameras around, and later he was taken in by police.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Hermanus SAPS registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown female was found in Still Street. SAPS SPOKESMAN: Wesley Twigg “The circumstances surrounding the incident are the subject of a police investigation,” he added.