A video of a girl allegedly being gang-raped has prompted rape survivor and Western Cape Missing Persons Unit founder Candice van der Rheede to approach SAPS to open a case. The three-minute clip, which has been handed over to the FCS Unit’s Cyber Investigation Department, shows a disoriented meisie lying on a bed with a glass of beer in her hand.

After a few seconds the girl, who looks to be aged between 15 to 18 years old, regains consciousness and begs a man on top of her to stop, while another ou can be seen masturbating. A man filming the alleged attack can be heard telling the others that he is recording them as he didn’t get to do it “the first time around”. The two ouens in the video exchange positions and as the girl begs them to stop, they all laugh.

At one point she mentions one of the men by what is likely to be his nickname, ‘Piggy’, while trying to fight him off. Van der Rheede describes the video as a gross violation of all women. SPEECHLESS: Candice van der Rheede. “Words cannot describe what I’m feeling. I literally threw up when I saw this video. How do you and your tjommies rape a girl who is passed out and take turns and laugh as you rape her?” the crime-fighter asked.

Van der Rheede says she learnt that the video was sent via a porn website link, but it was shortly removed after she made a post asking people to come forward with information. “This is no joke; I am a rape survivor and these guys went on with her like it’s normal. “We need to find out who these people are. If anyone knows where this is and who the girl is or who those guys are please inbox me or SAPS.”

Van der Rheede says she has asked SAPS to investigate and urged mense not to share the video but rather delete it, as circulating it would be breaking the law. “I have sent it to FCS though, and they said they will look into it and investigate.” Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirms that an inquest has been opened for investigation.