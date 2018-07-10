A doctor at the Thuthuzela Care Centre has slammed Mfuleni Police for further victimising a 24-year-old rape victim.

She says the woman from Bosasa Informal Settlement didn’t wash herself for four days after cops told her they would come to her house to take the case.

According to Dr Genine Ann Josias, co-founder of the centre, the woman was attacked on the night of 15 January and phoned the Mfuleni station for help but no one came.

“She met him through friends and he later abducted her to his place where he raped her and released her to walk alone at night.

“She got home and told her cousin and they phoned the police.

“On the 16th, she went to open a case, they told her to go home, as officers would come take a full statement and collect evidence.

“They also told her not to take a bath until the police had arrived. She waited and waited, no one came,” says Dr Josias.

“On the 17th, she went back but they told her she needed to open the case at Blue Downs.

“It doesn’t make sense because the incident happened in the Mfuleni area.”

She says the woman went home as she didn’t have taxi fair.

She went to Blue Downs SAPS two days later at around 4pm, but was told it was too late and she must come back the following day.

“Only on the 19th, the rape case was opened and she was brought to us,” says Dr Josias.

“I mean four days later, all this time she had to endure the filth and smell and flashbacks.

“When she got to us you could tell she was still shaken and she was eager to take a shower as soon as we offered.

“It was disgusting to see how victims go through second victimisation in the hands of our law enforcement.

“We hope Mfuleni police will be held accountable for this.

She says the woman was attended at Khayelitsha Centre where she received counselling.

Police have yet to respond to queries.

[email protected]