Crossroads crime-fighters helped arrest four suspects who allegedly gang raped a mom in front of her eight-year-old son and two young nieces. The 33-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by eight men.

Despite four arrests, only two men have been charged with rape. They were also charged with robbery after they allegedly took a cellphone and R1 970 from the victim. They also face a case of pointing a firearm. Lihle Mbungwana, 19, and 18-year-old Zenande Dikeni made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. They will return on January 20 for bail application. They were initially busted by Crush Crime organisation founder Patrick Mwanda and his partner Siphiwo Hanise, who also picketed outside the court.

STEPPED IN: Patrick and Siphiwo Mwanda says the eight suspects allegedly knocked on the woman’s door on November 20. “We received a complaint about a gang rape where a victim was threatened with a firearm. “We decided to visit the woman and she told us that certain people arrived at her shack at the back of someone’s yard, they were driving a Toyota Avanza,” he explains.

“The men pretended to be cops. She opened and they pointed a gun at her and robbed her of her cellphone. “And when they wanted to rape her nieces aged 13 and 12, she said they should rather rape her instead of taking the kids’ innocence.” SEEN: The suspects fled in a Toyota Avanza Mwanda adds that the children had to watch as the men took turns raping the vrou.

“The last man who raped her even asked for a condom. Eventually they left and a few days later – last Thursday – the victim was on her way to a shopping centre when she spotted one of the perpetrators. “She called us and we quickly went there. When they spotted us they fled with the same car that they were driving on the day of the incident,” Mwanda adds. “We flagged down a police car and they gave chase and they were arrested. The victim recognised the jacket of the last man who raped her.”