The case against three men who allegedly gang-raped a deaf Bonteheuwel woman for four hours will return to the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The case has been postponed four times due to the unavailability of sign language interpreters.

The incident happened in December 2022 and supporters of the rape survivor say they will fight for justice for her. According to Action Society, which is supporting the victim, she told police that she was standing outside her house smoking an entjie when she was attacked from behind and knocked unconscious. The 45-year-old woman says she woke up to what she describes as a nightmare.

She found herself in a bathroom being raped by two men and adds that there was at least one more perpetrator who also took a turn to rape her. She says the ordeal continued for up to four hours. She eventually managed to escape from the house, half naked, and fled into another nearby house where she hid under a table, terrified.

Thankfully, the people there looked after her and returned her home safely. The incident was reported at the Bonteheuwel satellite police station and then referred to the Bishop Lavis SAPS. The woman has since moved out of the area for her own safety.

HEARING: Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. File photo Action Society spokesperson Kaylynn Palm tells the Daily Voice that the nightmare isn’t over yet. “Since the attack, the three suspects aged 18, 22 and 23 were arrested but two were released on bail,” she says. “She had to leave the area for her own safety after one of the rapists came too close to her house – so much so, that they had to call the police.”

Palm invited the community to come to court today and help shield the survivor and her family from those “who would intimidate and insult her”. “Let’s show up and speak up,” Palm says. Ian Cameron, Action Society Director of Community Safety, adds: “I say shame on every man who had a hand in raising the perpetrators of this crime. What they did is sickening.