Security officers have arrested three men who were caught raping a woman under a bridge in Kuils River.

The Titanium Securitas officers caught one suspect immediately after spotting the sickening attack on School Street on Friday.

In a statement issued by the company, they say the man who was apprehended then piemped his accomplices.

“At approximately 8.50pm, during a routine patrol in Kuils River, our armed response vehicle was flagged down by a member of the public to inform us that it appears a girl is being sexually assaulted under the bridge in School Street by four men.

ACCOMPLICES: Rape suspect caught by security team Picture supplied

“The response officer immediately made his way to the location while calling for back-up from our additional armed response vehicles in the area.

“Thanks to the quick response from our team, one suspect was caught and immediately detained.

“He admitted to being involved and also identified the other suspects that were involved.

“He was handed over to Kuils River SAPS after being positively identified by the victim.

“The armed response then searched for the other suspects.

“Not long after, two of the outstanding three suspects were found a few streets away and detained.

“They were also handed over to Kuils River SAPS.”

The company says the victim was with a friend who had managed to escape.

“The story from the scene was that the victim and a friend were walking when the suspects attempted to rob them.

“The friend managed to escape after which the suspects proceeded to allegedly rape the victim.

“Thanks to the quick response and vigilance from our Armed Response Team, three of the four suspects were caught and handed over to Kuils River SAPS for further investigation.”

CHARGED: A 29-year-old suspect appeared in court

Titanium Securitas security officers have been hailed as heroes on Facebook.

Agnes Victor wrote: “Good job Titanium. Glad we can always count on you.”

Megan Victor posted: “Well done Titanium. Heroes as always.”

But according to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, only one suspect has been charged.

“A rape case was registered at Kuils Rivir police.

“A 29-year-old suspect was arrested.

“He appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates court on (Monday).”

