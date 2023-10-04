The Petra Life Centre Church in Rocklands has distanced itself from a well-known musician, after the rape-accused was pictured performing at an event hosted in their building. The former Cape Music Institute director, who is accused of raping a minor male student for several years, performed at the African Praise concert hosted by jazz and gospel musician Chadleigh Gowar on Sunday.

The show also acted as the debut CD launch of Gowar’s 15 years in music. According to the church’s governing body, it wasn’t their event. “Kindly be advised Petra Life Centre hired the building and sound equipment to the organisers of the African Praise concert that took place on 1 October 2023,” read a church statement to the Daily Voice.

“Petra Life Centre therefore distances itself from any programme-related activities that took place during the course of the event as we only provided the facility and logistics for the event.” RESPONDED: Petra Life Centre in Rocklands. File photo The renowned jazz musician is facing charges of rape, sexual assault and grooming after a former student of his lodged complaints against him. The young man dropped the bombshell in 2021 when he took to social media, posting a video under the “Say His Name Campaign” page on Facebook.

He claimed that the alleged abuse started in 2013 when he was 14 years old, and continued until he was 20. The muso may not be identified in the media, as per a court order. He is due to return to the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on October 31. However, his performance at Chadleigh’s birthday jol sparked an outcry on social media after pictures were posted on Facebook by an emotional Stephen Hector Jr, who wrote: “So Petra Life Rocklands hosted a concert of Chadleigh Gowar where [accused] was seen performing last night .... Does any of you present there condone what [he] is accused of? Die ding isi kla nie.... Wat as die laaities jou laaities was?”

Trevor responded: “So abusing kids is fine, grooming kids for sexual activity is fine? Can the organiser explain the motivation for having this man on stage? I’m trying to understand, because I can’t think of any rational explanation for this to be honest.” Obeng wrote: “People are selective when it comes to their buddies. Their silence is loud.” Meanwhile, the organisers have apologised for causing offence, adding that the maestro was not part of the official line-up.