A Heideveld man accused of raping his six-year-old niece while she was in foster care has been sent to the mang. The 33-year-old man made his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after his dramatic arrest on Friday morning.

The suspect, who cannot be identified to protect the child’s identity, appeared confused as he stood in front of Magistrate Goolam Bawa as he was told he would face two counts of rape of a minor. He was busted on Friday morning after angry mense in Elsa Court lined up to moer him as word spread that a rape case had been confirmed. At the time, his older sister told the Daily Voice that the girl was one of four sisters who were placed in care by social workers.

However, the registered foster mother died in November and her daughter stepped in to look after the jong meisies. The child finally told her family what had been happening and was taken for medical tests where the rapes were confirmed. During court proceedings the State prosecutor revealed that the man was being charged with two counts of rape as the child had detailed the incidents and dates to detectives.