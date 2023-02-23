A man accused of raping two friends, and then ordering his two accomplices to do the same while he stood and watched is due to make his first appearance in the Western Cape High Court next month. Bakhokele Sigodi received his indictment this week.

He is charged with rape, murder and attempted murder. The court documents tell a gruesome story of what allegedly happened on the night of January 23. According to the summary of facts, the complainant and her friend Xolelwa Vumazoke went to visit someone in the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East, but she was not at home.

Vumazoke needed to use the toilet and the two friends walked to the bushes near a small dam. As she was about to take off her trousers, they noticed three men. The trio instructed the women to take off their clothes and said that they were going to rape and kill them.

The suspects were later identified as Sigodi, Anele Yelani and Yongama Baliso. Yelani had allegedly taken off the clothing of the complainant while Sigodi raped Vumazonke. CRIME SITE: Marikana. The complainant was threatened with a gun to stay still as her friend was being raped.

When Sigodi was done raping Vumazoke, he instructed Yelani to do the same, while he then raped the complainant. Sigodi asked Baliso whether he also wanted to rape the complainant, which he did. Sigodi then told Baliso to stop so that he could shoot and kill the complainant.

Sigodi fired several shots at the complainant and injured her. The young woman pretended she was dead and witnessed how Yelani shot and killed Vumazoke. As she waited for them to leave, she heard more gunshots being fired. Police later found the body of Baliso nearby.