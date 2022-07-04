Three kidnapped Bangladeshi shopkeepers have returned home after a ransom was paid for their release. The business partners were dumped in Macassar and had to find their own way home.

The men, from Samora Machel, were tortured, beaten and battered and burnt with plastic. The kidnappers initially demanded a R5 million ransom but ended up accepting R120 000 which was raised among Bangladeshi nationals in Cape Town. A relative of the victims, Mohamed Hoosain, tells the Daily Voice: “They were taken for 16 days and in those days they were tortured especially when the kidnappers called for the ransom.

“Two of them have burns from their legs up to their necks. They were given two slices of bread a day and some water.” He says the ransom was paid on Thursday night and the money dropped along Baden Powell Drive after being sent from pillar to post. “Those who paid were asked to go to Monwabisi Beach first, and then on the N2 and then back on Baden Powell near Mitchells Plain.

“They handed the money over to the suspects but there was no exchange because the victims were not in the car. “We kept calling the kidnappers because we expected them to bring them. “They said they would release them but kept changing the times.