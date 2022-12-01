Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the president is consulting various parties on the options available to him following the Phala Phala report. In a surprise move, the Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not address the nation tonight, saying that the president is not in the least perturbed by mounting calls for him to step down following the release of the Phala Phala report by an independent panel on Wednesday.

“He is not panicking, that I can assure you … it's not about the fact that he lacks confidence in his own caucus,” presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told the media in Cape Town on Thursday night Magwenya said Ramaphosa was consulting various parties about the matter. “The president appreciates the urgency of this issue. The president appreciates the enormity of this issue, what it means for the country, the stability of the government and as a result of that, he is still processing that report. In that exercise, he is still engaging a number of role players and stakeholders across the governing parties, different levels of the governing party and levels of the alliance and engaging a broad range of stakeholders,” Magwenya said.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. Picture: GCIS “We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report and therefore, whatever decision the president makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interests of the country and that decision cannot be rushed.” Clarifying earlier reports that Ramaphosa would address the nation, Magwenya said it was unfortunate that an impression was created that he would do so. He said the president was still “mulling over” the report.