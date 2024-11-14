President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to call a family meeting to address the scourge of food poisoning cases in the country, allegedly at the hands of spaza shops. On Wednesday Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the date has not been confirmed yet, however, government was hard work to resolve the rising number of spaza shop-related deaths.

Xinhua reported that authorities in Gauteng announced new by-laws to regulate tuckshops after the province recorded 441 suspected food poisoning cases, resulting in the deaths of 23 children since January. Some people blamed the government for its failure to regulate the spaza shops and also ensure that the food products were safe for consumption. In question: Spaza winkels. Picture: supplied Ntshavheni said the cabinet was briefed about the crisis and extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to food-borne illnesses.

The tragic deaths were reported in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Free State. Patriotic Alliance leader and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie called for closure of spaza shops and the deportation of illegal immigrants while ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged government to close all unregistered spaza winkels, and force them to register to weed out the illegal ones. Ntshavheni would not respond to Mbalula’s statement, saying Ramaphosa will brief the nation.