President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that the National State of Disaster would end at midnight.

However, the end of the national disaster has a few transitional measures which will automatically lapse after 30 days.

“First, we will still be required to wear a face mask in an indoor public space. This is necessary to prevent transmission in high-risk places, especially while many people remain unvaccinated,” Ramaphosa said.

He said masks would no longer be required when outdoors.

The existing restrictions on gatherings will continue as a transitional measure as well as to international travel.

The R350 social relief of distress grant will remain in place.

“This will enable the Department of Social Development to finalise the regulations that will allow the payment of the grant to continue,” he added.

Also, the extension of the validity of a learner’s licence, driving licence card, licence disc, professional driving permit and registration of a motor vehicle will remain in place.

He said the few transitional measures that remain are limited in scope, and allow almost all social and economic activity to resume as normal.

“They are essential to reduce the risk of a further Covid-19 wave and further disaster.”

Ramaphosa said all other disaster regulations will fall away, including regulations on isolation of persons, on schools and access to old age homes, on public transport, on initiation practices, on cargo transportation, and on criminalisation of non-adherence to these rules.

