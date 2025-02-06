President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a major test as South Africans look to his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Parliament in Cape Town tonight. Ramaphosa is being called on to dispel fears and concerns over the Expropriation Bill, the Democratic Republic of the Congo conflict and uncertainties surrounding the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Political analyst, Sandile Swana, said Sona comes at a time when unemployment stands at 12.2 million mense, arguing that the GDP growth rate needs to be above 4 percent to reduce joblessness. He noted that economic growth remains a concern. Swana says: “We need to discuss what can be done in South Africa with all the natural resources – the land, rain and sun. Everything is here to enable our people to be productive and produce goods to meet the needs of the domestic population, the African continent, and BRICS countries.

“There is a need to clarify our approach to the African Continental Free Trade Area and BRICS. According to the IMF, over the next five years, global GDP growth will be led by BRICS countries.” However, Swana argued that SA has failed to tap into BRICS markets to foster economic collaboration, adding that ongoing electricity cuts continue to hinder economic progress. Swana stressed that Ramaphosa must address the country’s water crisis, as SA’s water and sanitation systems are under “extraordinary pressure”.

Professor Tumi Senokoane of the University of South Africa said Ramaphosa must use Sona to address the ongoing disputes among GNU coalition partners. Senokoane argued that the GNU is failing to deliver on its promises, while the Expropriation Bill has created uncertainty in society. Senokoane adds: “The urgent matter is the stability of the GNU. The coalition must provide a fresh start, moving away from a politics of non-commitment and non-delivery. It must create stable jobs and economic opportunities both locally and internationally.”