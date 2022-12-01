President Cyril Ramaphosa is believed to be getting ready to fall on his sword when he addresses the nation on Thursday night. IOL has been reliably informed Ramaphosa informed his Cabinet it would be the last time he would be meeting with them.

Pressure has been mounting on Ramaphosa to step down as president of the country and of the ANC in the fallout of the release of the report on Phala Phala. The Section 89 panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo made serious findings against Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa had called off his appearance before the National Council of Provinces to answer questions on Thursday at 2pm. His deputy, David Mabuza also cancelled his appearance before the South African National Council to mark World Aids Day.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla was standing in for Mabuza. Before the release of the report by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, Ramaphosa’s office announced it had also postponed the visit by the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro. Maduro’s state visit was expected to take place on Tuesday.

This was the day it coincided with Parliament debating the Phala Phala report and what action is to be taken. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC was an organisation of process. It would have to sit and discuss what would happen. The ANC NEC meeting that had been scheduled to take place on Thursday evening has been postponed to Friday.