President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared December 27 a public holiday.
The Presidency in a statement said South Africans will get the Tuesday off as Christmas Day (December 25) falls on a Sunday.
“This follows a declaration to this effect by Ramaphosa in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act.
“The Act states that whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday.”
However December 26, the Day of Goodwill, is also a public holiday.
Cosatu urged Ramaphosa to declare December 27 a public holiday, saying it would also show appreciation for the sacrifices workers had made in keeping the economy moving.
IOL