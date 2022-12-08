The Presidency in a statement said South Africans will get the Tuesday off as Christmas Day (December 25) falls on a Sunday.

“This follows a declaration to this effect by Ramaphosa in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act.

“The Act states that whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday.”

However December 26, the Day of Goodwill, is also a public holiday.