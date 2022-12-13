President Cyril Ramaphosa has bowed to public pressure and partially stopped his ministers and their deputies from enjoying free electricity and water in their official residences at taxpayers’ expense. In April, government provided for free krag and water in the Tshwane and Cape Town official residences of members of the executive, covered by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The state was, however, not responsible for any rates, taxes or other municipal charges in private residences, in terms of the April 2022 guide for members of the executive, which replaced the ministerial handbook. The latest version of the guide retains the November 2019 provision for the government to pick up the tab for water and electricity in state-owned houses occupied by ministers and their deputies, but is only limited to R5 000 a month. Ramaphosa was forced to announce the withdrawal of the April 2022 amendment relating to water and electricity pending a review, following public outcry.