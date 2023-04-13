A little boy has been left with a shattered arm after skollies shot him while he was playing soccer in the street. The mother of 11-year-old Mogamat Nur Debique says he has been left traumatised after the bones in his arm were hit by a gang bullet during the shooting on Monday in Thames Walk in Manenberg.

Mom Naiela, 38, says Mogamat Nur left his home shortly after 9am and went to play soccer with his friends. “He plays soccer there every day and the area has been peaceful since the start of Ramadaan,” says the mother. STRUCK: The Grade 6 boy was shot while playing soccer in Thames Walk. “We received a call from a relative to say my son was shot and we ran there.

“When we got there, there was confusion because a neighbour helped him into her home. “People thought it was her child but Mogamat Nur got a skrik when he saw the blood and ran up the first stairs. We carried him in and there was so much blood.” The child was rushed to Heideveld Emergency Centre and later transferred to Red Cross Hospital.

SURVIVED THE HIT: Mogamat Nur Debique, 11. Police spokesperson, sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the incident and says a 21-year-old man was also shot and wounded. “According to reports the victims were shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. “Attempted murder cases were registered for investigation”. Mogamat Nur, who is in Grade 6 pupil, at Manenberg Primary School underwent surgery and is currently recovering in hospital.

“The bullet went straight through his bone and they took him in [to surgery] and put a cast on his arm,” says his mother. “He is lucky it’s his left arm as he is right-handed so he can still go to school. “The skollies don’t even have respect for the month of Ramadaan and to come and just shoot at children is very upsetting.