AN ALLEGED henchman of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield has died in Pollsmoor Prison after allegedly being beaten during a raid on Friday morning. Daily Voice sources have revealed that the family of Abraham Wilson from Valhalla Park received a visit from officials of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to inform them of his death over the weekend.

Shocking claims from inside Pollsmoor allege that Wilson and his co-accused were allegedly targeted and beaten by Emergency Support Team (EST) teams. A 51-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, says they got a skrik on Friday when they heard he had allegedly been moered in a holding cell in full view of others. She says: “Abraham was in a cell with other people when this happened. He is a sickly guy who they have targeted for a long time.

“Because these men are the co-accused of Ralph, the police continually raid them - which is part of their work, but beating them is not. “When they were first arrested, the EST teams along with the police would call each of the accused by their names and would beat them and water bomb them. “In the water bombing incident is when Abraham got very sick and the prison officials had to send him to hospital after he suffered a heart attack during the incident.”

Wilson was thrust into the limelight in June last year when he was arrested alongside members of the Firm Gang. According to the State’s case, he is one of the gunmen who allegedly tried to kill the son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie“ Booysen. Joel Booysen was gunned down in May 2023 in Greenpoint. The shooting caused a stir as the popular nightclub owner was spotted in the Cape Quarter shopping centre after he had been struck in the leg.

Joel Booysen after the shooting in Cape Quarter CASE: Deceased is linked to attempt on Joel Booysen’s life. pic supplied Joel survived the attack but after the arrests of Wilson and others it was revealed that two months before the Green Point shooting there was also an attack on Joel. The State alleges that Wilson and two others are behind this shooting. He is one of several others who were set to go on trial alongside Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson in the gigantic underworld investigation into various high-profile hits, the murder of City of Cape Town staffer Wendy Kloppers and tender collusion allegations, which includes former DA Mayco Member Malusi Booi.

The source says Abraham’s wife was visited on Friday as news spread across Valhalla Park of the death. She adds: “The incident about the heart attack was read into the record at the Cape Town Magistrates Court in December, because Abraham and others brought a bail application because of all the delays in finalising the investigations before this case can go on trial.” According to a source inside the prison, sinister allegations have arisen about Wilson being targeted in the hopes that he would piemp Ralph.

The insider says: “On Friday, the EST came to search. They are known as the Taakmag of the tronk and always search the high-profile inmates. “Each time the Taakmag or the boere came to Abrahams they kept asking about Ralph but he never had anything to say to them. “On Friday, they told him to lie plat and when he said he can’t lie on the floor because of his kidneys, they started moering him and he died right there in the cell.’

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirms the death, but says Wilson collapsed. Nxumalo reports: Wilson collapsed and was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor. The family was accordingly informed. An autopsy will have to be conducted in determining the actual cause of death.“ Nxumalo says they are unable to release any medical information of an inmate and could not comment on whether or not Wilson had been previously hospitalised.