The Rajah family have opened criminal cases against the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit of South Africa in connection with the recent conviction of Ridwaan Rajah from Goodhope Plasterers. According to the family, Ridwaan is innocent and was “maliciously prosecuted” by the NPA.

Rajah and the company were convicted in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in April, on charges of theft of R519 037; and perjury in his founding affidavit in support of his notice of motion proceedings to court. But, his brother Raziek said they want the conviction overturned and believe they have sufficient evidence to prove his innocence. EVIDENCE: Raziek Rajah. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) “We have proof that the subcontractor was paid money, my brother is innocent,” he added.

“We presented the evidence in court and it was disregarded, and we are planning on laying charges of defeating the ends of justice against the NPA and SIU. “His bail was revoked, he is a father, not a flight risk, and a sole provider for his family and we are going to court to apply for bail.” Ridwaan’s company was awarded a R7.3 million tender by the Department of Public Works (DPW) to do internal and external renovations at 120 Plein Street in Cape Town.

The Hawks said Ridwaan, 42, lied in an affidavit that the company had to pay a subcontractor in advance, forcing the DPW to make additional payments. Following an investigation it was revealed that the subcontractor never received any payment. Raziek said they were turning to the High Court today to get bail for Ridwaan, who is currently held at Goodwood Prison.