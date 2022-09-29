Cape cops are still on the hunt for two more men accused of kidnapping and torturing local businessman Ismail Rajah, as well as trying to extort R25 million from his family. This was revealed at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday as five Khayelitsha men accused of the elaborate kidnapping returned to the dock.

Elijah Silinga, Amosse Manyisa, Julio Langa, Luntu Ndika-Ndika and Thamsanqa Mvinjelwa were bust in a dramatic arrest nearly three months ago, when Rajah was rescued by cops. The 69-year-old businessman was taken by armed men driving an Audi Q7, from outside his company in Parow Valley on March 9 as he was parking his Porsche Cayenne. DRAMATIC: Rajah, 69, was taken by armed suspects At the time of the arrest, police revealed that Rajah’s family were on their way to Dubai to speed up the ransom payment when the Saps’ national anti-kidnapping task team were roped in to investigate.

According to the chargesheet, the suspects face charges of kidnapping, assault, intimidation, attempted murder, attempted extortion and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. It also states that the group initially demanded R25m for Rajah’s safe release but later settled on R7.1 million. During court proceedings yesterday, State advocate Mervyn Menigo asked for a postponement, saying cops still needed to arrest two more skelms. He did not give any details about their involvement.

Menigo asked for a second postponement for the matter to be moved to the Bellville Regional Court, but this was objected to by the defence. They said the State had enough time to arrest the outstanding suspects and that the case should have been referred within three months. LEGALITIES: Proceedings are underway at Bellville Court. File photo Magistrate Asanda Sasha agreed, saying that the case had been on the court roll for a long time and a postponement won’t hamper cops from continuing the investigation. The matter was then remanded to November 3.