In a shocking twist, the Daily Voice can reveal that the alleged mastermind behind the kidnapping of Ismail Rajah has been in police custody for nearly two months while cops searched for the businessman. Police arrested four suspects last week and the fifth suspect is set to be brought to the Bellville Magistrates’ Court this week.

Following the dramatic arrests of two South African and two Mozambican men at a hideout in Khayelitsha last Wednesday, it has now been revealed that Luntu Ndika-Ndika, 27, had appeared in the same court on 12 April on charges of kidnapping and robbery. The 69-year-old was taken by armed men driving an Audi Q7, outside the family business, Good Hope Construction, in Parow Valley on 9 March as he was parking his Porsche Cayenne. SNATCHED: Outside Good Hope Construction in Parow Valley on 9 March. Last week police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, revealed a ransom had been demanded for Rajah’s return and his family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the SAPS National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team made a breakthrough.

On Friday, Amosse Manyisa, Julio Langa, Elijah Silinga and Thamsanqa Mvinjelwa appeared battered and bruised as they entered the courtroom for their first appearance before Magistrate Asanda Sasha. Standing in the dock with head injuries, bandages and carrying packets containing tablets, the four men were informed that they were facing charges of robbery with a firearm, possession of the cellphone of Rajah and kidnapping. During court proceedings, an interpreter was brought in to assist the two Mozambican accused and all four suspects opted for Legal Aid lawyers.

Magistrate Sasha postponed the case to 8 July but the four men made a surprise appearance at the same court on Tuesday. RESCUE: Police raided house Khayelitsha on 29 June and arrested four men. Picture: Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter It was also revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has appointed a senior advocate to deal with the matter. According to the court documents, Ndika-Ndika who is from Philippi, was arrested several weeks after the kidnapping and was found in possession of Rajah’s cellphone and credit cards.