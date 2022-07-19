The investigating officer in the kidnapping case of businessman Ismail Rajah has revealed that the accused, who is bidding for bail, was positively identified by the victim. Elijah Silinga had previously claimed he had no knowledge of Rajah’s ordeal and that he was at the Khayelitsha house, where the businessman was kept, doing gardening the night he was rescued by cops.

But on Monday the Bellville Magistrates’ Court heard that the 69-year-old victim had pointed him out as one of his captors. In an affidavit Detective Sergeant Moeketsi Jacob Ramakatsa said: “On 13 July 2022, a photo parade was held at Baronetcy Estate in Plattekloof in which the victim, Ismail Rajah, has pointed out Elijah Silinga as one of the suspects who was involved of holding him under captivity from 9 March 2022 until his rescue on 28 June 2022.” Three other suspects – Silinga and Amosse Manyisa, Julio Langa and Thamsanqa Mvinjelwa – were also arrested.

CAPTIVE: The 69-year-old victim rescued in Khayelitsha Silinga’s co-accused have abandoned their bail application after the State formally charged them with seven counts for their alleged involvement in criminal gang activity, in that they allegedly committed kidnappings for ransom. They face the charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted extortion, attempted murder, assault and intimidation. Silinga will be in court on Wednesday for the bail judgement.