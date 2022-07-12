Shocking details emerged in court on Monday of the kidnapping of businessman Ismail Rajah, as one of the men arrested for his abduction applied for bail. It was revealed that:

The kidnappers initially demanded R25 million ransom but settled on R7.1m; That the 69-year-old was held in chains at a Khayelitsha house; And that the Plattekloof resident was tortured and shocked with electricity.

RESCUE: Police found Rajah and four accused at house in Khayelitsha One of the men accused of kidnapping Rajah, and holding him hostage for nearly three months, denied trying to extort R25 million from his family. This was revealed at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court as Elijah Silinga took the stand at his bail hearing.

Silinga along with Amosse Manyisa, Julio Langa and Thamsanqa Mvinjelwa were busted at a house in Khayelitsha where Rajah was rescued by cops nearly two weeks ago. The founder of Good Hope Construction was taken by AK47-wielding men driving an Audi Q7, outside the company in Parow Valley on 9 March as he was parking his Porsche Cayenne. At the time of their arrest, police revealed that Rajah’s family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the SAPS National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was roped in to investigate.

TORTURED: Good Hope Construction According to the charge sheet, the two local and two Mozambican men face charges of kidnapping, assault, intimidation, attempted murder, attempted extortion and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. It also states that the group initially demanded R25 million for Rajah’s safe release but settled on R7.1 million. During court proceedings, it was revealed that all the accused had opted to abandon their bail applications but a determined Silinga boldly took the stand and insisted he was not guilty.

He told the court that he was hired by Mvinjelwa’s mother as a part-time gardener and on the day of the arrest, he was working at the house in Robert Sobukwe Road. He said he had been working late and was on his way to the winkel to buy an entjie and a Eno when cops came and raided the house. “They tied up our hands and feet and assaulted us,” he told the court.

Questioned by the state prosecutor, Mervyn Menigo, he revealed that he had seen Manyisa and Langa at a flat at the back of the house but claimed he never saw Rajah. Menigo shocked the court when he asked the accused: “In this time did you ever see them walking an Indian man in a chain to the toilet? “In this time did you ever hear an Indian man shout because he was being assaulted and shocked?”