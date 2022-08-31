Vuilgat thugs forced railway workers to stop working when they tried to extort them in Bonteheuwel. On Tuesday morning, there was an urgent meeting with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Saps and local councillor Angus McKenzie to address the security concerns.

A determined McKenzie said this would be the last time that the upgrades on the Central Line would be halted. “On Monday morning, workers were stopped from working and chased off site by extortionist gangsters,” he says. “In (yesterday’s) meeting a decision was taken to halt the operations to ensure the safety of staff and the surrounding communities.

“This step was taken not to appease gangsters and extortionists but to make sure that those staff members are safe. “A detailed updated security plan will be put in place, this plan will then be agreed upon by all including Saps and work will restart later this week.” He added: “We will not be held ransom by gangsters. I have full faith in Saps Bishop Lavis to deal with this matter but will appeal to the community at large to come forward with information to assist in ensuring that those responsible are arrested and that together we are able to get this line up and running and those folks earning a wage for first time continue to do so.”

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said the situation was still volatile on Tuesday. “We will comment once we have engaged with stakeholders,” she says. Police spokesperson captain Frederick van Wyk said the matter is under investigation: “The Prasa team indicated that all work will be on hold until they have structures in place.