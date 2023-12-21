The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been quietly relocating the Central Line squatters in Philippi. The process started weeks ago and the aim is to move the almost 900 families to a temporary site, which is situated behind the Stock Road transport hub in Philippi East.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says: “The relocation of 891 households is an interim measure to allow for Prasa to recover the remainder of the Central Line so the business can run trains all the way to Chris Hani and Kapteinsklip. NEW HOME: Plots for housing in Philippi East. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “The households are being relocated to Prasa-owned land as part of the Prasa-led initiative Operation Bhekela. “Operation Bhekela, has been instrumental in recovering and reopening the Cape Town to Langa and Nyanga lines.

“The temporary relocation of the 891 households is part of a broader initiative to permanently relocate the 5195 illegal dwellers along the Central Line in the Western Cape. “The process to permanently relocate the shack dwellers on the Central Line is still ongoing.” Makanda adds that the temporary relocation is expected to be completed in the next ten days, while the permanent relocation will be done in phases.

She explains: “Currently, we are dealing with phase 1. A rezoning application has been sent to the City of Cape Town for processing.” She says basic services such as sanitation facilities and water have been provided by the City at the temporary relocation area. Makanda reveals the controversial Philippi Wedge is pending the rezoning process, saying: “We are waiting on the City to make a decision or adjudicate. The rezoning application for the Wedge was submitted.”